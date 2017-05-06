Sporting briefs

Ramirez: Gaston Ramirez is likely to miss Middlesbrough’s crunch trip to Premier League title-chasers Chelsea on Monday evening through injury. The Uruguay international, who was left out of the 18 for last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City following his return from suspension, is a doubt with a pelvic problem.

Lyon: Lyon’s bid to qualify for the Europa League has received a boost after they were handed an automatic win following a disciplinary investigation into their abandoned match at Bastia last month. The French Football League (LFP) had already provisionally closed Bastia’s stadium - ordering three games to be played behind closed doors at a neutral venue and now Lyon have taken receipt of three walkover points in their mission to finish fourth.

Man. City: Manchester City have been banned from signing academy players for an initial 12 months and fined £300,000 for breaching rules governing youth transfers, the Premier League said yesterday. The club were given a two-year ban, the second year of which was suspended for three years, the league said. While it is in force they will be unable to sign any academy players who have been registered with other Premier League or English Football League clubs.

Swindon: Swindon have parted company with head coach Luke Williams. The club have decided to make a change following relegation from League One this season, despite Williams being just 13 months into a five-year contract. The 36-year-old was given the job on a full-time basis after impressing during a spell as caretaker boss in December 2015.