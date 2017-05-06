Man City thrash Palace to move into third place
City host Leicester next, Palace at home to Hull
Manchester City strengthened their Premier League top-four aspirations with a 5-0 thrashing of a woeful Crystal Palace side at the Etihad Stadium.
City never looked back after David Silva's 50th goal for the club in the second minute although it was not until the second half that the floodgates opened with Vincent Kompany, Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi all on target.
Victory moved City into third place with 69 points, above Liverpool on goal difference. Fifth-placed Manchester United, who play Arsenal on Sunday, have 65.
Palace's third consecutive defeat means they are still anxiously looking over their shoulders at the teams below them although they remain six points above third-bottom Swansea City.
