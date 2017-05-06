Football news

West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Sunderland’s top scorer Jermain Defoe following his side’s relegation from the Premier League, West Brom manager Tony Pulis said yesterday.

The future of the recalled England international at the Stadium of Light is less than certain as a clause in his contract allows him to leave the club as a free agent in the event of relegation. Defoe has netted 14 of the 26 league goals Sunderland have scored this season.

“Effectively he’s a free agent, but there’s also a huge cost that comes along with that, whichever club takes him,” Pulis said.

“We’ve got our fingers in a few pies and if Jermain is one of them, we’ll be pushing on that one.”

Moyes to stay at Sunderland

Manager David Moyes confirmed yesterday that he will stay in charge of Sunderland next season, but revealed that top scorer Jermain Defoe could leave the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Moyes, who has a four-year contract, said he had held initial talks over his future with the club’s chairman, Ellis Short, this week, and has already begun making plans for life in the second tier.

“I’ve got a four-year contract and I’ll be Sunderland manager next season,” the Scot said.

“I know what needs to be done to get back in the Premier League and I know what the requirements are to do that.”

Tianjin scotch Costa $100m rumours

Tianjin Quanjian have denied Chelsea striker Diego Costa has agreed a deal to move to the Chinese Super League after reports in Spain claimed the Brazil-born forward would move to China for a record-breaking $100m transfer fee in the close season.

Tianjin, coached by Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro and last season’s Chinese second division champions, denied they had entered into any negotiations with the prolific Premier League player.

“Regarding the widely spread rumour of the transfer of Chelsea player Diego Costa to Tianjin, we hereby declare that so far we have not communicated with Costa regarding a transfer,” the club said.

Injured Coleman signs Everton deal

Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.

The 28-year-old is recovering from a long-term injury, having suffered a double leg break while playing for Ireland against Wales in a World Cup qualifier in March.

“I’m delighted to get this signed,” Coleman said.

“Everything had been agreed and I was due to sign it after the international break but unfortunately I got the injury.

“I want to prove my worth when I come back and show the club were right for rewarding me with this long-term contract.”

Recovering Cole ‘feeling stronger’

Former England striker Andrew Cole is “feeling stronger” as he continues his recovery from a kidney transplant.

The 45-year-old, who played for Manchester United, Newcastle and Blackburn during his career, underwent the operation at Manchester Royal Infirmary last month.

Cole needed the transplant as part of his treatment for a condition called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, but on Friday said his recovery is going well.

In a message posted on Twitter, Cole said: “It’s now been over 4 wks post op.. just want to thank every1 for their continued support! Slow progress as expected but feeling stronger”.

Szczesny unsure over future

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has said he does not know where he will be playing next season.

Szczesny is coming to the end of his second season on loan from Arsenal but said he had not yet considered whether to return for a third or go back to the London club.

“I don’t know anything,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“For me, the future is Sunday at the San Siro.

“That is the way I have played all season – without thinking about what will happen in June – and I am going to continue to do that.”