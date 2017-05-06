ELeague carrot fails to inspire Italian trio

Inter’s Yuto Nagatomo (right) is beaten to the ball by Manuel Locatelli, of Milan.

The race for Italy’s final European berth has turned into a slow crawl among seemingly reluctant rivals, with Milan, Inter and Fiorentina all suffering recent embarrassing setbacks to compound already lacklustre seasons.

With Juventus on the brink of a sixth successive title, Roma and Napoli heading for the Champions League and Lazio and Atalanta set for the Europa League group stage, the illustrious trio have been left to scrap it out for sixth place.

Milan will at least have some say in the title race as a win or draw at home to Roma tomorrow, coupled with a Juventus victory at home to Torino this evening, will hand the Turin side another Serie A triumph.

Finishing sixth earns a place in the Europa League third qualifying round, which is played in late July and early August, and while Italian clubs always stress the importance of playing in Europe, it is not the most enticing of prizes.

The early start to the season, additional matches and travelling can take a heavy toll on teams, leading to a loss of domestic form as the campaign progresses.

When Sassuolo qualified last season, the club’s modest resources could not cope with the burden. As injuries built up, their league form was affected and they are now 14th in the table.

Milan, a shadow of their once great selves, currently occupy sixth place on 59 points with four rounds of fixtures remaining, followed by Inter on 56 and Fiorentina on 55.

Milan have won only one of their last five games and their last two results were a 2-1 home defeat by lowly Empoli and a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Crotone.

Neighbours Inter, meanwhile, have fared even worse, failing to win any of their last six games. They will be expected to end that run at Genoa, suffering an even more miserable season, tomorrow.

Fiorentina appeared ready for a late surge two weeks ago when they came from behind to beat Inter 5-4 for a rousing win.

But, instead of capitalising on that victory, they slumped to a shoddy 2-0 defeat last Sunday against a Palermo side who had only won three games all season.

“This was one of our worst performances in my two seasons here,” Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa said.

“These players performed below their potential. It was not the right attitude and I did not see the right hunger.”

Milan coach Vincenzo Montella, meanwhile, said that his team had been distracted by the sale of the club to a Chinese consortium, which was completed last month after protracted negotiations.

“Inevitably, something happened on a mental level,” he said.

“What has happened, on an unconscious level, is no one’s fault. There’s been a major change and we need to find a new balance. These are normal, inevitable situations.”

Serie A

Playing today

Napoli vs Cagliari - 18.00

Juventus vs Torino - 20.45

Tomorrow – 15.00

Chievo vs Palermo

Empoli vs Bologna

Genoa vs Inter

Lazio vs Sampdoria

Milan vs Roma - 20.45

Pescara vs Crotone

Sassuolo vs Fiorentina

Udinese vs Atalanta - 12.30

Standings: Juventus 84; Roma 75; Napoli 74; Lazio 67; Atalanta 64; Milan 59; Inter 56; Fiorentina 55; Torino 49; Sampdoria 46; Udinese 43; Cagliari, Chievo 41; Sassuolo 39 Bologna 38; Genoa 30; Empoli 29; Crotone 25; Palermo 19; Pescara 14.