Birkirkara win YFA U-17 KO
Birkirkara won the Youth FA U-17 Knock-Out when they defeated Balzan 4-0 in the final at the Tedesco Stadium. The Stripes took a three-goal lead inside the opening 36 minutes through Sebastian Grech, Ayrton Attard and Brian Mifsud before Michele Vella added a fourth in the second half. At the end of the match, Youth FA vice-president Robert Attard presented the trophy to Birkirkara skipper Attard.
