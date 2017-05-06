Advert
Saturday, May 6, 2017, 09:15

Birkirkara win YFA U-17 KO

Birkirkara won the Youth FA U-17 Knock-Out when they defeated Balzan 4-0 in the final at the Tedesco Stadium. The Stripes took a three-goal lead inside the opening 36 minutes through Sebastian Grech, Ayrton Attard and Brian Mifsud before Michele Vella added a fourth in the second half. At the end of the match, Youth FA vice-president Robert Attard presented the trophy to Birkirkara skipper Attard.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mosta FC appeal not upheld

  2. Manchester United closer to Europa...

  3. Allegri salutes Juve’s display at Monaco

  4. Talent-packed squad as key to Real...

  5. Berizzo upbeat ahead of United visit

  6. Shaw will not play again this season,...

  7. Spartans pile more misery on Valletta

  8. Tottenham suffer crushing title blow...

  9. Mosta in play-off, Pembroke relegated

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed