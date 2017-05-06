Company briefs

A new competition called ITEK Malta Startup Competition is being launched by TakeOff, CEBI and the Knowledge Transfer Office of the University of Malta, with the support of the Ministry for Competitiveness and Digital, Maritime and Services Economy.

The winner will be sent on a fully paid trip to The Global Entrepreneurship Congress in April 16–19, 2018, in Istanbul, including free space and mentorship for 12 months at the TakeOff Business Incubator.

ITEK Malta is open to all residents with a Maltese ID card who have an idea for a disruptive IT-enabled business. The competition closes on May 31 with pitches at the Digital Assembly 2017 on June 15.

An info session will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 10am at the Events Room, Level 2, TakeOff Business Incubator, Dar Giuseppe Zahra, University of Malta. Applications can be found on: http://bit.ly/ITEKMalta.

RSM offices inaugurated

Mid-tier audit, accountancy and advisory firm RSM has inaugurated its new offices in Żebbuġ.

Following a substantial investment to relocate its Malta operations, the new RSM offices feature state-of-the-art facilities for the firm’s 140 employees as well as spaces for client interaction.

RSM is an active member firm of RSM International, offering a wide array of services including business and EU advisory, accounting, audit, corporate services, IT, tax and risk management.

www.rsm.global/malta

Hili Properties acquires ­Romanian centre

Hili Properties, the real estate division of Hili Ventures, has finalised the acquisition of ART Business Centre in Romania’s capital Bucharest, following an investment in excess of €30 million.

The whole of the nine-storey property is leased to Ponderas Academic Hospital.

Hili Properties holds and manages a strategic collection of commercial property for lease in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Malta and now Romania, with a portfolio valued at close to €100 million.