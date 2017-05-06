Watch: The garden city (ARTE)
Iran's Chahar Bagh is a jewel of the Middle East
Settled in the heart of Iran, at the foot of Mount Karkas, Isfahan has become over time one of the jewels of the Middle East. From the 18th century, parks, which were too expensive to maintain, gradually disappeared. However, they remain in the palaces of Hacht Behecht and Chehel Sotoun.
