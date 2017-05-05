12 arrested after Eiffel Tower protest amid French Presidential election

The Greenpeace activists converged on the tower at around 5am and managed to keep the banner, emblazoned with the French motto of "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" on display for around 45 minutes.

Six of them rappelled from the tower's archway beneath the banner.

The protest against Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate, came two days before France's election and other protests have also broken out in Paris,

The capital's school district said 10 high schools were completely or partially blocked by student protesters who say they oppose both presidential candidates.

Students at a Paris high school have written an open letter to voters asking them to choose "democracy".

The students at Lycee Buffon recalled the fate of five students shot in 1943 for fighting the Nazis and said France should unite in the fight against the far-right National Front and Ms Le Pen.

"I'm 15, 16, 17 or 18, I'm a student. Even If I'm not old enough to vote, I'm concerned," the letter said.

"Dear reader, you should know that Marine Le Pen's France is not the France we love. Our France is beautiful, tolerant and cosmopolitan. So go and vote on Sunday, for this France, this democracy."

Supporters of the centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron gave Ms Le Pen a hostile reception as she stopped at Reims cathedral.

Wearing T-shirts bearing his campaign slogans and holding placards, supporters chanted: "Marine, give the money back!"

French investigators asked the European Parliament last month to lift Ms Le Pen's immunity so that she can face possible prosecution over suspected misuse of parliamentary salaries.

It comes as Mr Macron said his country has to find a common destiny and overcome the anger that is dividing it. He told Europe 1 radio that if he is elected his duty will be to "ensure that the country keeps its balance".

He said he had chosen as his prime minister someone with enough political experience to help bring together a legislative majority but refused to name his choice.

Despite a testy debate with Ms Le Pen on Wednesday, Mr Macron insisted that, should he win, she would be the first person he would call.

She has said her anger during the presidential debate was a reflection of the anger she sees throughout France. "My words were nothing but the reflection of the anger that will explode in this country," she told RTL radio.

She criticised Mr Macron as the candidate of the elite and said the French have had enough of their political and economic situation.

Meanwhile, former US president Barack Obama endorsed Mr Macron in his first foray into international politics since leaving the White House.

"I have admired the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run," Mr Obama said.

"He has stood up for liberal values; he put forward a vision for the important role that France plays in Europe and around the world; and he is committed to a better future for the French people. He appeals to people's hopes, and not their fears."

US president Donald Trump has praised Ms Le Pen, although he has not explicitly endorsed her.

"She's the strongest on borders, and she's the strongest on what's been going on in France," Mr Trump said on April 21.

"Whoever is the toughest on radical Islamic terrorism, and whoever is the toughest at the borders, will do well in the election."

Germany's foreign minister said the future of the European "project of peace" is at stake in France's presidential election. German officials have made clear that they favour Mr Macron.

Foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel said it's important to "win back the hearts of young people all over our continent for the future of Europe".

He added that "the future of our European project of peace is also up for election in France the day after tomorrow".

The German government says outgoing French President Francois Hollande will hold a final meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday, a day after his successor is elected.