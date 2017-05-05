Mrieħel back to winning ways

Mrieħel ESS were back to winning ways when they came from behind to beat Qormi Futsal 8-2 in the Gatorade First Division.

This was Mrieħel’s first win after a poor run of three successive defeats against Sliema, Qrendi and Msida.

The match turned out to be highly-entertaining affair with both teams adopting attacking tactics with Mrieħel maintaining the edge till the end.

Ayoub Ahmad helped himself with a brace for Mrieħel with the other goals coming from Kenneth Bonanno, Essa Benatiya, Marwan Telisi, Faisal Alnakua, Kamal Edgeli and Eslam Khalifa.

For Qormi, both goals came from James Tabone.

Tarxien JMI and Swieqi Under 21, two sides struggling to move away from lower places, produced an exciting match with the former coming out on top 5-4.

Tarxien were by far the better side in the first part of the match, during which they stormed into a three-goal lead courtesy of goals from Ruben Sanchez, Joseph Meilak and Mark Galea.

Just after the break, Jurgen Ciantar pulled one back Swieqi but Tarxien soon extended their advantage through goals by Ruben Sanchez and Michele Bucciano.

Swieqi staged a late rally, scoring three times through Timmy Gingell, Karl Sciortino and Darryl Schembri but they still could not avoid defeat. Marsascala also edged Safi San Lorenzo 5-4 in a highly-balanced encounter.

Safi held the upperhand in the opening stages but Marsascala soon levelled matters and went on to take all spoils, netting the winner in the final stages.

Johann Callus notched a brace for Marsascala while Reuben Degabriele, Steve Gambin and Franklin Abela were also on the mark for the southseasiders.

For Safi, Clive Calleja netted a brace while Alexei Saliba and Mauro Damato also put their names on the score sheet.

Meanwhile the last round of matches of the Elite Round will be played tonight before the play-offs as Valletta and Luxol are favourites to get the three points when they face Swieqi FC and University of Malta respectively.