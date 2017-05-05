Spring on show

The Great Spring Horticultural and Flower Arrangements Show, organised by the Malta Horticultural Society, features numerous artistic flower arrangements, composed on defined themes and mounted by several club members of the Nadine and Glorian Micallef-Grimaud Florist School, Connie Scerri Florist School and Maria Cordina Florist School.

The highlight of this show are the special arrangements created for the occasion by guest artists of international fame, Rossella Biasiol and Erman Soranzio from Italy. Their creations will be gracing the Russian chapel at the Presidential Palace.

Basiol and Soranzio will also give a practical demonstration of flower arranging next Wednesday at 6pm at the hall of the Suncrest Seashells Resort in Qawra.

Other exhibits include locally grown vegetables, fruit and house plants.

A section will be reserved for schools and students who will exhibit models of gardens, farmhouses, window boxes and baskets of flowers.

There will also be demonstrations of beekeeping, fruit tree grafting and various crafts.

An entertainment programme will complement the show. It includes various performances by dance colleges and schools, an accordion band, a folk band, a village brass band and boy scouts with pipes and drums.

The garden will be lit up in the evening and a catering service will be available.

The Great Spring Horticultural and Flower Arrangements Show is being held tomorrow from 2pm till 10pm and on Sunday from 8am till 9pm at San Anton Gardens, Attard.