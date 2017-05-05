Musical by Vittoriosa youths

The group TEN08 – formerly called Rock Opera Group – has been producing various theatrical and musical events in the city of Vittoriosa for over 20 years, with the most recent being Queen’s and Ben Elton’s We Will Rock You and Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar.

This year TEN08 will present highlights from a selection of all-time favourite West End musicals, following on the 2015 success of Don’t Stop Believing! – a Musical Journey, which also included adaptations of some of the best musicals.

Don’t Dream it! Be It – the Journey Continues will take viewers on an enjoyable trip commencing on the streets of Paris in Les Misèrables to the labyrinth beneath the Palais Garnier following the obsession of the Phantom of the Opera with Christine Daae, to the lands of Africa to get a glimpse of The Lion King and then into Dr Frank-N-Furter’s laboratory in the adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Those attending will be meeting creatures of the night, whether they are the blood-suckers in the Dance of the Vampires, bell-bottomed disco dancers in Night Fever or heartbroken lovers in Moulin Rouge.

The TEN08 group boasts a history in musical theatre tradition which stretches back to the late 1970s and includes generations of young people who over the years have been brought up with various tracks from different musicals ringing in their ears.

The show is being supported by Bank of Valletta. Other sponsors include MIB Insurance Agency and Vodafone Malta Foundation.

Don’t Dream it! Be it – The Journey Continues will be staged today, tomorrow and on Sunday at 8pm at the Main Auditorium, Vittoriosa. For more information and tickets, call 9920 7283.