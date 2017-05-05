Gżira fair in aid of MCCF

Volunteers from the Gżira local council and the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation are joining forces to organise a fair in aid of MCCF tomorrow.

Attractions will include a bouncy castle and trampolenes for children, while singers and a magician will entertain the crowd. Items for sale will include clothes, houseware, books, educational material, food and drinks as well as antiques and collectables.

There will also be a special health and beauty stand with professionals offering advice.

This event is being held tomorrow at Arturo Colombo Square and St Clare’s College grounds, Gżira, between 9am and 4pm.