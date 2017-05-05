Gżira fair in aid of MCCF
Volunteers from the Gżira local council and the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation are joining forces to organise a fair in aid of MCCF tomorrow.
Attractions will include a bouncy castle and trampolenes for children, while singers and a magician will entertain the crowd. Items for sale will include clothes, houseware, books, educational material, food and drinks as well as antiques and collectables.
There will also be a special health and beauty stand with professionals offering advice.
This event is being held tomorrow at Arturo Colombo Square and St Clare’s College grounds, Gżira, between 9am and 4pm.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.