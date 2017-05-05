Fireworks feast

The fireworks factory of the Our Lady of the Lily Musical Society of Mqabba will be participating during the Festa ta’ Nar Tradizzjonali Malti, organised by the Reġjun Nofsinhar, in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority and the Parliamentary Secretariat for the Local Government.

The Mqabba factory will exhibit aerial pyrotechnics which include spherical shells, multi-break colour and cracker shells together with a ground fireworks setpiece.

Another 20 fireworks factories from the south of Malta will be participating in the event.

The event is being held tomorrow at 9pm at the Qrendi bypass. For more information, visit www.talgilju.com.