Announcements

AQUILINA. On May 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, LYDIA, widow of Roger, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Marconne and her husband Jesmund, Yvette and her husband Paul and Stephanie and her husband Jason, her grandchildren Jessica, Daria, Maria, Sebastian and Alexander, her great-grandchildren Zack and Nick, her sister Myrian and her husband Lino, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today at 1.30pm for St Mary’s parish church (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On May 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENT of Rabat, residing at Xemxija, St Paul’s Bay, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, passed away peacefully at the age of 77. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Mary, his children Jonathan and his wife Jacqueline, Robert and his wife Sonia, JoAnna and her husband Charles and Chris and his wife Charmaine, his grandchildren Iona and Keith, Jacques and Katrina, Lisa and Kristina, Roberta and Kim, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 5 at 2.45pm for the Immaculate Heart of Mary (Qalb bla Tebgħa ta’ Marija) parish church, Burmarrad, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at St Paul’s Bay cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On May 2, Ret. Magistrate JOE CASSAR (Peppinu), passed away peacefully to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Mary, née Cardona, his children Stephen, Marisa, wife of Brian Borg and their children Mikael, Gabrielle and Samuel, his sisters Helen, Carmen, wife of Joe Rossi and Therese, wife of Alfred Caruana, as well as nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 6. The funeral cortège, accompanied by the Marija Annunzjata Band will proceed from Main Street, Tarxien, to the parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 10am. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and St Rita Home, Tarxien, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CATANIA. On May 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANS of Valletta, former band member, committee member and archivist of the King’s Own Band Club, Valletta, aged 72, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Vincent and his wife Mary, Joseph and his wife Carmen and Elizabeth and her husband Vincent, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, May 6 at 8am for St Dominic’s parish church, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the King’s Own Band Club’s grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ALOISIO. In loving memory of our dearest PATRICIA on the first anniversary of her passing away. Alfred, Sandro and Anita, her in-laws Rosemarie, Elizabeth and Alex and her nephews and nieces. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated tomorrow Saturday, May 6 at 6.30pm at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema.

BUTTIGIEG – JOSEPH. Ever loving and treasured memories on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Marion, his children Matteo and Genevieve, Marco and Louise, Clara and Alessandro, grandchildren and relatives. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

D’AMATO – WILLIAM. In loving memory of our dear father, today the 49th anniversary since he went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Tony, John, Joe, George and their families.

VASSALLO – TESSA. In loving memory of a dear daughter and sister. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mummy and Johanna.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of our beloved mother THÉRÈSE, née Mallia, on the 31st anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Always remembered by her daughters Lydia, wife of Paul Attard Montalto, Harry Cachia, widower of Rosemary, and their families.

Jumble sale

Jumble Sales in aid of Fatima Sanctuary Guardamangia, from Friday May 5 up to May 30. It is open all day from 9.30 till noon, and 2 till 7pm.

Various articles to choose from including wedding and holy communion dresses.