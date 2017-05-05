Great men in the making

History distinguishes between men who sacrificed themselves for the benefit of others and those who endeavoured to make hay while the sun shone, ignoring their neighbours’ interests and perhaps going against the national interest as well. Where the former category is generally considered to be the great men and women of their time, the latter is held to be made up of the most despicable persons who inhabit our earth.

Those well versed in local history are aware that Malta has its own illustrious people who worked hard to defend their country’s well-being, improve the people’s lot and even put their own lifes at risk to safeguard the national interest. There were a number who not only risked their lives but actually died in the process of fighting for the attainment of their goals.

In Malta today, we are witnessing the possibility of having great men and women who will be long remembered in history. Our country is passing through the worst period of its political and constitutional history, and it invites people of courage and foresight who can overcome partisan and emotional sentiments to ensure that people’s rights and duties are protected. In that way, undesirable results, like revolutionary sentiments, will not be allowed to breed in anybody’s heart.

Honest and reasonable people cannot tolerate their representatives abusing their trust and instead of working hard to administer the country to the best of their ability, employing their skills and knowledge to find ways to cheat people. Opening a secret Panama company, trust or account is a dishonourable way of losing all the trust. It is furtively working behind people’s back. The message conveyed is that Konrad Mizzi, who should have been a role model for all citizens, not only tried to cheat but has also indirectly created the causal effect that people have to pay more for taxes and services, because this is the end result of all corruption. He should have followed the wise advice given by Alfred Sant, former Labour leader and prime minister. However, having the backing and support of Joseph Muscat, this contemptible minister stuck to his guns.

After a year since the commencement of this unpardonable and unforgiving saga, the political and constitutional crisis has deepened and Malta is now in a mess never before experienced. Nevertheless, there is always a silver lining.

The mess is an opportunity for great men and women to stand head and shoulders above ordinary citizens and contribute to the national well-being. This opportunity is not limited to parties in opposition but falls more squarely on the Labour Party’s members of Parliament.

Godfrey Farrugia, basing his decision on having the national interest at heart, wishing his party and government to regain its credibility by refraining from using people to protect its power, made the first step. Indirectly, he has said the problem now is not based on political bias but more on honesty and reasonableness.

Of course, those who are slaves to ideological sentiments may find it hard to base their judgement on objective views. They are tied to party directives and follow their leader’s whims, forgetting that they are being used, as Farrugia stated in his resignation letter.

Evarist Bartolo is a minister who can influence others. Last year he took a stand against the MFSA head and asked him to resign. As the Prime Minister (what now appears for obvious reasons) defended Joseph Bannister, Bartolo apparently retreated and remained silent. But he has now again stood his ground.

I have no doubt that there are more ministers and members of Parliament who are attached to their party but also have the national interest at heart. This political and constitutional crisis is offering them the opportunity to be considered great men and women in history.

If their attachment to the party and government is greater than their love for their country, they can never be great men and women: they are just party stalwarts. They have the means to give a new identity to the party and the government and forge a new approach to more transparent politics.

Malta is eagerly waiting the most sensible and courageous step to be taken.

Manuel Borda is an economist.