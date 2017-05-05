Truck overturns on t'Alla u Ommu Hill

The overturned truck can be seen on the left.

Truck overturns: CPD officials are on the scene and the road has been temporarily closed to traffic.

Updated 9.10am - Added photos

T'Alla u Ommu Hill was temporarily closed to traffic this morning after a truck overturned while driving along the steep road.

The truck driver was pulled out of the cabin following the 7.20am accident, police said. His medical condition is not yet known.

A crane is being used to lift the truck back onto its wheels.

This was the second traffic incident involving trucks in less than 24 hours. Yesterday afternoon, a truck caught fire in spectacular fashion while it was being driven along the Coast Road at around 2.45pm. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.

A crane is used to lift the truck back onto its wheels. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli