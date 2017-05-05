Advert
Friday, May 5, 2017, 08:00

Truck overturns on t'Alla u Ommu Hill

Crane needed to lift truck

  Truck overturns: CPD officials are on the scene and the road has been temporarily closed to traffic.

    Truck overturns: CPD officials are on the scene and the road has been temporarily closed to traffic.

  The overturned truck can be seen on the left.

    The overturned truck can be seen on the left.

Updated 9.10am - Added photos

T'Alla u Ommu Hill was temporarily closed to traffic this morning after a truck overturned while driving along the steep road. 

The truck driver was pulled out of the cabin following the 7.20am accident, police said. His medical condition is not yet known. 

A crane is being used to lift the truck back onto its wheels. 

This was the second traffic incident involving trucks in less than 24 hours. Yesterday afternoon, a truck caught fire in spectacular fashion while it was being driven along the Coast Road at around 2.45pm. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said. 

A crane is used to lift the truck back onto its wheels. Photo: Matthew MirabelliA crane is used to lift the truck back onto its wheels. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A truck caught fire on the Coast Road yesterday. Photo: Jahel MuscatA truck caught fire on the Coast Road yesterday. Photo: Jahel Muscat
