Truck overturns on t'Alla u Ommu Hill
Crane needed to lift truck
Updated 9.10am - Added photos
T'Alla u Ommu Hill was temporarily closed to traffic this morning after a truck overturned while driving along the steep road.
The truck driver was pulled out of the cabin following the 7.20am accident, police said. His medical condition is not yet known.
A crane is being used to lift the truck back onto its wheels.
This was the second traffic incident involving trucks in less than 24 hours. Yesterday afternoon, a truck caught fire in spectacular fashion while it was being driven along the Coast Road at around 2.45pm. Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said.