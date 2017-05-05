Today's front pages

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with the inquiring magistrate's decree that there were grounds for Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna to be criminally investigated for corruption in the sale of passports.

The Malta Independent reports that an FIAU report into Pilatus Bank noted a number of high-value transfers, including a €1 million one, into PEP accounts with no source of funds recorded.

L-Orizzont reports that allegations of PN misuse of MEP funding have reached international audiences, with news site Politico writing about the matter.

In-Nazzjon leads with photos of the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri looking downcast under the headline 'Magistrate orders criminal investigation into Keith Schembri'.