Advert
Friday, May 5, 2017, 13:00 by

Edwina Brincat

Probation for youth who stole cheques from Tigne flat

Magistrate grants youth chance to end drug habit

A young man who admitted to stealing cheques and using them to make a quick buck to bankroll his drug habit was placed on probation by a court today.

Dillon Kenneth Junior Bartolo,24, was found guilty of falsifying documents, of aggravated theft, misappropriation and fraud after stealing the cheques from a flat in Tigne and cashing them.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, observed that the accused was going through a rough patch. However, all the accused's trouble stemmed from his drug addiction, the court remarked.

"This court has always done all it could to help those who, like the accused, appeared before it with this serious problem and always gave every opportunity to allow victims of drugs to be healed from this vice," the magistrate declared.

In view of the fact that the accused appeared to genuinely want to overcome his drug problem, the court observed that a prison sentence would run counter to this process of rehabilitation.

In order to allow the young offender a chance to reform, the court placed him under a three-year Probation and Treatment Order, with a recommendation to the probation officer in charge to present a progress report in court on a 6 monthly basis.

The court also ordered the accused to repay the €150 he had misappropriated within 6 months.

 

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Magistrate says enough evidence for...

  2. Fact-checking Egrant claims on PM’s website

  3. European Parliament wants to question...

  4. I’m out of the picture if I lose, says...

  5. Muscat downplays magistrate’s decision

  6. Godfrey Farrugia will not run for Labour

  7. Watch: Schembri would have to resign if...

  8. Watch: PM says he will face European...

  9. Marlene Farrugia receives death threats...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed