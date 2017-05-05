Watch: PN pledges full-time MPs, new ministerial code of ethics and magistrate focused on corruption

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Updated 10.35am

An option for MPs to become full-time, an inquiring magistrate focused on corruption and a new ministerial code of ethics are among the good governance proposals which a PN government would start working on in its first 100 days.

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil made this promise this morning during a news conference at the Gardjola Garden in Senglea.

In his opening remarks he expressed solidarity with former PL whip Godfrey Farrugia, who this morning said that his partner, PD leader Marlene Farrugia, has received threats on Facebook. "I hope authorities will look into this case", he said

He also referred to a story published today on The Malta Independent which, Dr Busuttil said "sounded even more alarm bells on the gravity of the current situation".

According to the story, FIAU investigators had last year found that Ta' Xbiex-based Pilatus Bank was not up to standard in terms of money laundering regulations, and that a €1 million transfer had been made to a politically exposed person. Furthermore, not enough records were kept of the financial transactions.

The PL government had given a licence to this bank which is a "watching machine" for dirty money, the PN leader remarked. This was also a blow to the real estate sector, as Malta could ill afford to have the banking sector in such state, he warned.

Dr Busuttil also referred to the magisterial inquiry looking into Egrant claims, which yesterday found that there was enough evidence to launch a criminal investigation into Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna on money laundering and kickback claims.

"The Prime Minister's reaction is zero and Mr Schembri says he has no reason to resign. This beggars belief," he said.

Dr Busuttil speaking this morning. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

The Opposition leader then gave details on a set of five proposals aimed to have good governance.

Proposal 1

On the first day of a PN government, a new police commissioner would be appointed - one who would launch an investigation into allegations of corruption, he said.

Proposal 2

A white paper for the appointment an inquiring magistrate focusing on corruption would be launched, with the objective of enacting the law by the end of this year.

The magistrate will also serve as a prosecutor, and be able to launch investigations of his own will. At present authorities are not taking action as they fear a backlash from the government, Dr Busuttil remarked,

The magistrate will be given all the necessary resources to carry his duty in the best possible manner. Being a member of the judiciary, this magistrate would also have security of tenure as his removal would require a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Proposal 3

A commissioner for standards in public life would be introduced - something which Dr Muscat did not do in these four years, Dr Busuttil said. MPs would also be given the option to work on a full-time basis to avoid potential conflicts of interest. Furthermore, Labour's decision to allow MPs to chair public entities would be revoked.

Proposal 4

A new code of ethics for ministers would be introduced, prohibiting Cabinet members from doing any private work. Ministers will no longer be allowed to employ members of their family or in a position of trust. "This is incest," he said. The new code should be ready after the first week.

Proposal 5

A constitutional convention for radical changes in constitutional authorities so that they function properly and serve the people and not the government. A rule would be introduced in the constitution so that the highest positions are not appointed by the Prime Minister, but through a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

This would ensure persons who enjoy the trust of both sides of the House were appointed, Dr Busuttil said. This mechanism will apply to the President, Commissioner of Police, Army chief, Central Bank governor, the Broadcasting Authority, and the Electoral Commission. In case of disagreement, there will be a third round of voting with a simple majority. This will not affect the incumbent President but her successor.

Asked whether he still had trust in MFSA chairman Joe Bannister, Dr Busuttil hinted that he could be on his way out. He noted that with the election of a new government, all head of public entities are expected to resign. "That answers your question," he told Times of Malta.

As for the Attorney General who heads the FIAU, the Opposition leader said that this is a different story as his tenure does not expire at the end of a legislature. "However, we are the expecting an explanation on the FIAU invesitgation," he said