PA pledges €400,000 to Birkirkara transport museum

Malta's first transport museum will be housed in Birkirkara's old railway station. Photo: Jason Borg

The Planning Authority will fork out €400,000 to partially fund a transport museum planned for the former railway station at Birkirkara's Gnien l-Istazzjon.

The museum, which has been in the pipeline for several years, would be a first for Malta. Plans would involve restoring the existing building, installing a lift, creating a kiosk, refurbishing the garden itself and repositioning Malta's only surviving train wagon, which is currently being restored, in front of the museum.

In a statement announcing its involvement, the Planning Authority said that it had signed an agreement with Birkirkara's local council to help bankroll the project.

The Malta Railway was inaugurated in February 1883 and continued to serve commuters until March 1931. The line started from Valletta to the old capital city of Mdina at a length of nearly 7 miles. There were six stations along the route which were Valletta, Hamrun, Birkirkara, Attard, Rabat and Mtarfa.

Marsascala road resurfacing

In its statement, the PA also said that it would be putting up €118,000 to resurface Marsacala's Triq il-Qaliet carriageway, with works including the scarifying of existing material and laying of asphalt.

Both these projects are being financed by the PA's Development Planning Fund, which brings together the authority's Urban Improvement Fund with money collected through its Commuted Parking Payment Scheme. In addition, 20 per cent of revenue generated through applications for the regularisation of development is also being directed to the fund.

PA chairman Vincent Cassar said the fund allowed for greater flexibility in determining which projects were eligible for funding.

"The Birkirkara project is a clear example that local councils are never short of ideas," said Mr Cassar. "We are working side by side them to ensure that ambitious projects do not get delayed but are carried out to enhance the quality of life within our towns and villages."