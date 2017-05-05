Advert
Friday, May 5, 2017, 16:37

No changes to university examinations' timetable

Matsec venues will not be used as polling stations

There will be no changes to the university examinations' timetable, the university said today.

On Tuesday, the University Students' Council (KSU), said the 11,000 students at university deserved to “study in the right environment and conditions in order to achieve the best possible grade in their exams”.

Read: Election to clash with university exams

The university said today KSU had informed it that following consultation with different student organisations, it was clear that the majority of students strongly opposed changes to the examination schedule.

"In the circumstances, all examinations will be held as originally planned at the University of Malta and the Junior College. In addition, Matsec sessions at all levels will proceed as planned."

The university said it made the necessary arrangements with the Electoral Commission to ensure that examination venues being used by Matsec would not be used as polling stations

On June 5, road patrols would be set-up at the entrance to the university to ensure that only students and members of staff were allowed access to the university’s premises. Such measures should facilitate the flow of traffic entering university and avoid unnecessary delays, it said.

It added that the university library and other important facilities would be opened at 7am to cater for students who opted to turn up early on campus.

It said it would be granting a special concession to students who would be unable to sit for the exams on June 3, 5 and 6 as a result of their direct involvement in the electoral process.

"These students will be given the opportunity to take the missed examinations as a first sit in September," it said.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Magistrate says enough evidence for...

  2. Fact-checking Egrant claims on PM’s website

  3. European Parliament wants to question...

  4. I’m out of the picture if I lose, says...

  5. Muscat downplays magistrate’s decision

  6. Watch: Schembri would have to resign if...

  7. Marlene Farrugia receives death threats...

  8. Watch: PM says he will face European...

  9. Watch: Tonio Fenech bows out of politics...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 05-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed