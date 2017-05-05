No changes to university examinations' timetable

There will be no changes to the university examinations' timetable, the university said today.

On Tuesday, the University Students' Council (KSU), said the 11,000 students at university deserved to “study in the right environment and conditions in order to achieve the best possible grade in their exams”.

The university said today KSU had informed it that following consultation with different student organisations, it was clear that the majority of students strongly opposed changes to the examination schedule.

"In the circumstances, all examinations will be held as originally planned at the University of Malta and the Junior College. In addition, Matsec sessions at all levels will proceed as planned."

The university said it made the necessary arrangements with the Electoral Commission to ensure that examination venues being used by Matsec would not be used as polling stations

On June 5, road patrols would be set-up at the entrance to the university to ensure that only students and members of staff were allowed access to the university’s premises. Such measures should facilitate the flow of traffic entering university and avoid unnecessary delays, it said.

It added that the university library and other important facilities would be opened at 7am to cater for students who opted to turn up early on campus.

It said it would be granting a special concession to students who would be unable to sit for the exams on June 3, 5 and 6 as a result of their direct involvement in the electoral process.

"These students will be given the opportunity to take the missed examinations as a first sit in September," it said.