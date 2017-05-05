Muscat lays out seven-year plan to fix Malta's roads

Dr Muscat said the government planned to fix all of Malta's roads in seven years.

Updated 12pm

The country's road budget would be increased fivefold if the Labour Party was elected next month, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said this morning.



Addressing a press conference on a heavily potholed road in Birkirkara, Dr Muscat gave a breakdown of how his seven-year roadworks plan would work.



He said the government had spent some €133million on roadworks this legislature.

Under his new plan, the government would spend almost that much every year.

According to transport officials it would take 28 years to relay all the country's under the current work rate.

"At that pace, by the time we finished, everything will already need relaying," Dr Muscat said, adding that seven years was a feasible timeline.

Dr Muscat explained that his road plan would see councils no longer responsible for roadworks in their locality.

Their funds, a large portion of which is currently spent on roadworks, would not be decreased.

Instead, councils would be responsible for basic maintenance. They would be receiving new funds for this too, he said.

The first priority, he said, would be for around 170 residential roads which had never been repaved to be addressed within three years of the June election.

Dr Muscat said the road plan would see new agreements with the private sector for repair works on potholes.

Urgent works, such as dangerous pot holes, he said, would be carried out 24 hours after they were identified.

Dr Muscat also announced that the plan would see new infrastructure for cyclists, electronic driving systems, upgrades to tunnels and bridges.

A pilot project would also seek to do away with the "eyesore" of electrical wires hanging overhead.

These would be passed underground during new roadworks, Dr Muscat said.

Kappara Junction ready in time for new academic year

Dr Muscat subsequently paid a visit to the Kappara Junction worksite and announced that the project was on track to be completed in time for the start of the next academic year in September.

The project was moving along nicely, the Prime Minister said, with budgets respected and timeframes met. The €26 million project got underway in April of last year.