Menqa regeneration expression of interest published

An expression of interest for regeneration ideas of a space at Menqa in Marsa for the purpose of generating new economic activity within the harbour was published by the government through Projects Malta Ltd.

Successful proponents are being encouraged to consider the development of innovative activity; and the generation of new economic activity within the harbour.

The project is open to all interested parties who were able to demonstrate their ability to develop, operate and manage maritime-related innovative technology.

The closing date for the submissions, to be delivered by hand to Projects Malta Ltd on weekdays between 9am and 4pm up to July 7 at noon.