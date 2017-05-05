Menqa regeneration expression of interest published
An expression of interest for regeneration ideas of a space at Menqa in Marsa for the purpose of generating new economic activity within the harbour was published by the government through Projects Malta Ltd.
Successful proponents are being encouraged to consider the development of innovative activity; and the generation of new economic activity within the harbour.
The project is open to all interested parties who were able to demonstrate their ability to develop, operate and manage maritime-related innovative technology.
The closing date for the submissions, to be delivered by hand to Projects Malta Ltd on weekdays between 9am and 4pm up to July 7 at noon.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.