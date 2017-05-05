Marsaxlokk breakwater plans approved by PA

Marsaxlokk fishermen have been calling for a breakwater for several years.

Plans to build a new 110-metre breakwater and raise the height of an existing one in Marsaxlokk were unanimously approved by the Planning Authority board yesterday.

The decision will be welcomed by fishermen with vessels in the town's port, who have long complained that their livelihoods are constantly threatened by high waves battering their boats during inclement weather.

In a statement announcing the PA board's decision, the Infrastructure Ministry said that it would now seek to tap EU Maritime Affairs funds to help cover the project costs. Works are expected to take around two years.

READ: 'Marsaxlokk breakwater will be built'

The government intends to build a 110-metre long breakwater arm by Marsaxlokk's Ponta tal-Qrejten and to increase the height of an existing 150-metre long breakwater on the town's Delimara side.

Initial plans to increase the latter's length to 250 metres were discarded after mathematical studies suggested that doing so would increase wave impact in other parts of the bay, the ministry said in its statement.

Environmental studies had also advised against increasing the breakwater's length, it added.

Works are expected to take around two years.