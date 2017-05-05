Marlene Farrugia receives death threats on Facebook

Partit Demokratiku leader Marlene Farrugia has received death threats over Facebook, her partner Godfrey Farrugia has said.

Godfrey Farrugia publicised the threat on his Facebook wall. Photo: Facebook/Godfrey Farrugia

"Some hot head thinks they have the ability to threaten my partner Marlene's life...because she expresses her thoughts as a citizen and party leader," the former PL whip wrote on Facebook this morning.

He said the threats had been posted by people using fake Facebook profiles, with a 'Mario Baldacchino' singled out.

Dr Farrugia expressed dismay at the "cowardly" posts and said he would be filing a police report about them. "I hope I will find the protection this deserves," he added.

Attempts to contact Marlene Farrugia for comment were unsuccessful.