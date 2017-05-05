Marlene Farrugia receives death threats on Facebook
Godfrey Farrugia says he will report 'cowardly acts' to police
Partit Demokratiku leader Marlene Farrugia has received death threats over Facebook, her partner Godfrey Farrugia has said.
"Some hot head thinks they have the ability to threaten my partner Marlene's life...because she expresses her thoughts as a citizen and party leader," the former PL whip wrote on Facebook this morning.
TIMES TALK: Godfrey should contest for PD, says Marlene Farrugia
He said the threats had been posted by people using fake Facebook profiles, with a 'Mario Baldacchino' singled out.
Dr Farrugia expressed dismay at the "cowardly" posts and said he would be filing a police report about them. "I hope I will find the protection this deserves," he added.
Attempts to contact Marlene Farrugia for comment were unsuccessful.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.