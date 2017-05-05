Malta's Eurovision team upbeat despite odds

Malta’s Eurovision delegation remains upbeat despite indications suggesting singer Claudia Faniello will struggle to qualify from the song contest semi-final next week.

Ms Faniello will be the fourth of 18 acts to take the stage in the second semi-final in Kiev next Thursday with her song Breathlessly, which won the Malta Song for Europe last February, the singer’s ninth attempt at the festival.

What is usually a major event on the island has this year been largely overshadowed by the general election campaign, but away from the political spotlight, the Maltese delegation is working hard in the hope of reversing the recent series of disappointing Eurovision results.

Bookies have taken a dim view of Ms Faniello’s chances of making it to the final on May 13: for 20 major betting companies, Malta’s odds of making the top 10 are third from the bottom, above only Lithuania and San Marino.

Italy’s Francesco Gabbani and 17-year old Kristian Kostov of Bulgaria are the runaway favourites to win the competition outright, followed by the acts from Portugal, Sweden and Armenia.

Speaking to the Times of Malta from Kiev, PBS CEO John Bundy insisted the mood among the team was “excellent”, with final preparations going according to plan.

“I never pay attention to the odds,” he said. “We came here with excitement and with the intention to go through, but at the end of the day, it’s a competition. “If we don’t go through, it’s not the end of the world.”

Ms Faniello held her first rehearsal on the Eurovision stage on Tuesday, and Mr Bundy said the team was buoyed by the singer’s performance, which drew largely positive comments from critics.

“When Claudia took the stage, everyone was crying,” Mr Bundy said. “She has a beautiful voice and knows how to use her emotions to full effect. Her body language immediately tells you that she’s singing from the heart, and that’s a very powerful message to send.”

The popular Eurovision news outlet Wiwibloggs, which has so far placed Malta among the rank outsiders, also had good things to say about Ms Faniello’s first rehearsal.

“This is a real grower,” editor William Lee Adams wrote. “Prior to Eurovision, it put me to sleep. But today, Claudia proved her song has the emotional power to wake up an entire arena.”

Malta’s best Eurovision finish since Chiara’s second place in 2005 was Gianluca Bezzina, who placed eighth in 2013.

Ira Losco, who represented the country in Stockholm last year, could only manage 12th despite high expectations.