'It's like they left the phone off the hook'... election flights hotline misery

Air Malta has been flooded with calls from voters trying to get their hands on cheap flights for the June 3 election, but getting through to the airline is proving to be an almost impossible feat.

Overseas readers told Times of Malta they had been calling the airline's call centre all day but never managed to get through to an operator as the line was constantly engaged.

"I don't know what I have to do to buy these tickets. It's like they left the phone off the hook, some planning from their end would have been good," said John Chircop, who lives in Paris.

From Luxembourg, hoping I will be able to cast my Maltese vote in a month's time #election17 — Silvana Izzo Clarke (@izzo_silvana) May 3, 2017

Jacques René Zammit, A Maltese lawyer who lives in Luxembourg said it was a pity that in this day and Malta's voting process was still held at ransom by the needs of the two big parties.

“Civilised countries allow people working and living abroad to vote in embassies - 65,000 French expats just voted in the first round elections in their Luxembourg embassy for example,” a frustrated Dr Zammit said.

On Thursday, the airline said it would be selling return air tickets on its regular scheduled services at a charge of €90, inclusive of taxes and other charges, for voters to make it all the way to Malta to vote.

Reservations for the flights, however, have to be made at the Air Malta Call Centre on (+356) 2599 1230.

Times of Malta called the hotline at different times of the day today but never got passed the constant engaged tone.

Questions sent to a spokesman for the airline have not yet been answered.

Air Malta's Facebook page, however, could not escape the fury of overseas voters who had also spent all day trying to get through.

The airline said the centre would be open from Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 9pm, and on Sunday from 8am to 5pm. Inbound travel to Malta is available from May 24 to June 3, and return travel is from June 3 to June 7.

Those who opt for early voting on May 27 can travel to Malta from May 24 till May 26 to be able to apply at Naxxar counting hall by noon May 26 at the latest. They may then fly back by June 7.

These travel arrangements are available for eligible voters whose name appears in the Electoral Register and dependents.

The controversial subsidy has for years been criticised by many as a money-waster, as more Maltese living overseas continue campaigning for the right to vote through their embassies.