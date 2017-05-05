AD demands more space in political broadcasts

Alternattiva Demokratika has demanded the Broadcasting Authority to grant it space in the political broadcasts for the forthcoming election.

In a statement this afternoon it said that the proposed scheme was aimed to serve the interests of the Labour and Nationalist parties.

Contrary to recent elections, AD said it was being kept out of the debates with the PL and the PN and even from a broadcast at the end of the campaign.

It noted that in the past the authority had understood the situation and improved AD's allocation because it understood that AD was at a disadvantage when it came to broadcasting. However, the situation was now back to the most primitive allocation.

AD said it expected the authority to restore, through PBS, the imbalance created by the political stations which broadcast a continuous electoral campaign.