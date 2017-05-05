Festival websites to go black to campaign against sexual assaults

Photo: Shutterstock

Some of Britain's biggest festivals are to black out their websites for 24 hours as part of a campaign highlighting sexual assaults at music events.

Festivals including Bestival, Parklife, BoomTown Fair and Secret Garden Party are part of the initiative aiming to "push awareness of sexual safety to the fore" and take extra measures to deal with sexual violence at their events.

The Safer Spaces campaign, organised by the Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF) alongside Rape Crisis England & Wales, urges festival-goers to take a "zero tolerance to sexual assault" including encouraging them to not be a bystander if they witness an incident.

For a 24-hour period from 9am on Monday, visitors to 28 festival websites will be given information about Safer Spaces and the events will also promote the #SaferSpacesAtFestivals hashtag on social media.

Alongside the blackout, more than 60 members of the AIF have committed to initiatives ensuring a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment. These include providing confidential welfare services to any victims, ensuring on-site staff and volunteers are trained to deal with sexual violence, and promising to take a victim-led approach when dealing with assaults or harassment.

AIF campaign manager Renae Brown said the initiatives were aiming to "tackle these issues in both a sensitive and impactful way - pushing awareness of sexual safety to the fore".

Operations co-ordinator at Rape Crisis South London Rebecca Hitchen said it was "vital that as much as possible is done to ensure festivals can be safe spaces, free from sexual violence.

"It's really positive to see event organisers commit to training and strategies aimed at preventing sexual assault and rape at festivals, as well as making sure those who do experience these crimes get access to appropriate support," she added.

Secret Garden Party founder Freddie Fellowes said it was essential for events and the public to come together to "try and eradicate this totally unacceptable behaviour".