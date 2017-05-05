Nature of dialogue
Sincere and respectful dialogue is essential if we want to live in peace and harmony with each other.
In his address at Al-Azhar International Conference on Peace in Cairo, held on April 28, Pope Francis gave us some serious food for thought of what true dialogue is all about.
He said: “Three basic areas, if properly linked to one another, can assist in this dialogue – the duty to respect one’s own identity and that of others, the courage to accept differences, and sincerity of intentions.”
Can we activate this tripartite nature of dialogue with each other both individually and collectively as a society?
