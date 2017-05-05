Clean up Spinola Bay

We have lived on this beautiful island for the last nine years. It breaks my heart when I see unnecessary decay and neglect take place, for example, the Spinola Bay promenade, on the side where the boats are stored. This area badly needs cleaning up.

Pot plants are broken and badly in need of paint, junk is stored everywhere and bins are overflowing. Rubbish and plastic is also often found floating on the water, and at the slipways. It is such a gorgeous bay and it is heartbreaking to see it so neglected. I walk along this promenade every morning and I often find people sleeping on benches, who clearly have been there all night, perhaps passed out from a previous night’s binge drinking evidenced by the empty bottles around them.

We love Spinola Bay with its local character and the people activity, the cats, the brightly-coloured boats, the fishermen, and the bars and restaurants but it is such a pity that it is spoilt by the condition it is in.

Boat and restaurant owners, and the relevant local council, should be motivated to tidy up this promenade and maintain the tourism standards the government, and particularly the tourism authorities, strive for.