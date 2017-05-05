Can she be trusted?

A very important indication on what kind of political stability can the PN-PD coalition offer to Maltese and Gozitan people in the very unlikely event of the coalition winning the election on June 3 was given on April 28.

A One News journalist asked a direct question to Marlene Farrugia, leader of the Democratic Party. She was asked whether she has given a guarantee that she would always vote with the PN-PD government.

What if she doesn’t, wouldn’t she do what she has already done to the Labour government?

This is a most serious situation facing voters who intend to vote for the Nationalist Party, knowing that Farrugia cannot be trusted to always vote with the PN government in the unlikely event that the PN wins the election with just a one-seat majority and she is elected or co-opted.

Who in his/her right mind is ready to take that risk and jeopardise all that this country has achieved these last four years under the Labour movement by voting for a ‘recipe for economic disaster’: the Simon Busuttil-Marlene Farrugia “coalition of confusion”, as the Prime Minister has dubbed it?