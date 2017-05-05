Actions speak louder than words

There is an Italian saying “l’abito non fa il monaco”, however the English believe that “manners maketh man”.

These last days, the Maltese people had ample chance to judge our political leaders during a debate on the programme Xarabank. The body language of both leaders spoke louder than words.

To add insult to injury, when the cameras were switched off, the Prime Minister was heard passing vulgar remarks at the leader of the Opposition. Very unbecoming indeed! This coincides with another couple of words used in a promo for a daily breakfast show on Radju Malta.

Does freedom of speech and expression include uttering rude words unbecoming of the person using them?