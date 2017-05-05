Sporting briefs

Giovinco: Sebastian Giovinco’s double gave Toronto FC a third win on the bounce in MLS. Giovinco struck twice as the Canadian side beat Eastern Conference leaders Orlando City 2-1. The Italy international scored a fine individual goal in the ninth minute and then added his second eight minutes before the break from the angle. Kaka’s goal in first-half injury time gave Orlando hope, but Toronto held on.

Strootman: Roma’s ailing bid to beat Juventus to the Serie A has suffered an untimely setback after Kevin Strootman was unsuccessful with an appeal against a two-match ban. The Dutch midfielder, 27, will miss Roma’s vital trip to Milan, where a loss could deliver the Scudetto to Juve, and the following match against the league leaders themselves. Strootman was retrospectively punished for diving during Roma’s derby defeat to Lazio on April 30.

Coutinho: Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is confident he will be fit to face Southampton on Sunday. The Brazil international was forced off with a dead leg just 13 minutes into Monday’s win at Watford. “The injury is much better. It was a hard tackle and what happened was a dead leg. It caused a lot of pain in the area I was hit, but the pain has reduced now,” Coutinho said.

Benitez: Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has been landed with a misconduct charge from the Football Association following comments made about the appointment of Andy Madley as referee for the match against Preston. The Spaniard had raised the issue of Huddersfield-born Madley taking charge of what was at the time a crucial game in the promotion race when Preston visited St James’ Park on Monday April 24, which Newcastle went on to win 4-1.

In England: League One play-offs SFs first leg – Bradford City vs Fleetwood Town 1-0; Millwall vs Scunthorpe 0-0.