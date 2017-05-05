Spartans pile more misery on Valletta

Photo: Stephen Gatt

Ħamrun Spartans handed outgoing champions Valletta their third successive defeat after battling to a 2-1 victory at the National Stadium.

For the Citizens this was a fatal blow to their chances of qualifying for European football next season as they have now been dislodged to third place by Birkirkara, albeit the latter will now hope to be successful in their appeal for a UEFA Licence from the Malta FA.

Ħamrun took the lead on nine minutes when Mathieu Manset picked Massimiliano Giusti on the edge of the area and the Italian striker fired a low shot that flew past the diving Nicky Vella, the Valletta goalkeeper.

Valletta tried to respond but it was Ħamrun who doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Jake Grech released Manset and the French striker hit an angled shot that had the better of Vella.

Valletta tried to turn the match in their favour and they managed to pull a goal back on 65 minutes when Leandro Aguirre found Maximiliano Velasco who headed the ball past David Cassar, the Ħamrun goalkeeper.

The Citizens tried to ramp up the pressure but the Spartans held on to end the campaign on a sweet note with victory over their traditional rivals.