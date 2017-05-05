Mosta in play-off, Pembroke relegated

Mosta 4, Pembroke Athleta 2

Mosta will entertain Qormi in the promotion/relegation play-off on May 12 (kick-off 19.30) after they saw off their fellow relegation rivals Pembroke Athleta with a 4-1 scoreline.

As things stand, Pembroke are relegated and will be playing in Division One as from next season, just two years after clinching their first ever promotion in the top flight.

Nonetheless, it was the Reds who took the lead on 36 minutes when Stevan Racic converted from the penalty spot.

Mosta had to wait until the second half to turn things around and it was Njongo Priso who paved the way for the comeback, when on 51 minutes, he did not hesitate in slotting the ball behind Matthew Calleja Cremona.

But it was all about Pedrinho, who registered a personal hat-trick in a sublime performance.

He scored his first on 63 minutes, when he nodded the ball into an empty following a corner-kick.

Pedrinho made it 3-1 moments later, when he received the ball inside the box and flew a calibrated effort past Pembroke’s goalkeeper.

The Brazilian rounded up his magical evening from the penalty spot after Calleja Cremona floored a Mosta forward.

Pembroke pulled one back late in the match but Mosta were already home and dry.