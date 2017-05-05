Xewkija Tigers champions

Xewkija Tigers in jubilant mood after retaining the Gozitan league title. Photo: Anthony Cassar

Xewkija Tigers picked up the point needed from their top-of-the-table clash against Nadur Youngsters to secure the Gozitan league title for the eighth time in their history.

Playing in front of a large crowd at the Gozo Stadium, Xewkija adopted a prudent approach as they looked to protect their one-point advantage over their nearest rivals Nadur.

Nadur were the more adventurous side but the Xewkija defence held firm with goalkeeper Steve Sultana effecting a string of fine saves.

The Youngsters’ best chance came on 39 minutes when an effort by Dewide Dos Santos came off the woodwork while the Brazilian was again close but his effort was pushed away by Sultana.

In the end, Nadur could not find a breakthrough and had to settle for a goalless draw to the delight of the Xewkija clan who kickstarted their celebrations when they were presented with the league trophy.

In the other matches played last weekend, Kerċem Ajax preserve their fourth-placing in the standings after brushing aside Għajnsielem 3-0.

Trayo Grozev (39), Gustavo Amadio (67) and Petar Kyumyurdzhiev (90) were the Ajax scorers.

Henrique Maciel scored a brace and Jonathan Bajada added another as Victoria Hotspurs eased past Oratory Youths 3-0.

SK Victoria Wandedrers condemned Xagħra United 5-2 to condemn the latter to relegation without obtaining a single win in the championship this season.

Sam Harland put the Wanderers ahead in the seventh minute but Xaghra turned the result in their favour following goals by Danikel Sowatey (21, 27).

But the Wanderers regained the initiative on the restart and goals from Predrag Djordevic (53), Igor Grkajac (59, 64) and Dylan Mercieca (75) sealed a convincing victory.

Għarb Rangers clinched the second division title with a 3-1 win over St Lawrence Spurs in the last match of the campaign.

St Lawrence needed just a point to seal the title but they lost concentration in the latter stages of the match as Għarb grabbed the all-important goals to win the Second Division title for the first time in their history.

Għarb could have taken the lead on 25 minutes but Andrew Ofulue’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Elliott Fenech.

Instead it was the Spurs who took the lead against the run of play through a header by Mohammed Senussi Telessi late in the first half.

But Għarb staged a late rally when Oliver Farrugia equalised on 76 minutes before Ofulue put them ahead ten minutes later.

Għarb grabbed a third goal following an own goal by Jonathan Micallef.

In the other match, Sannat Lions earned a 1-0 win over Żebbuġ with a goal scored by David Udo Monday midway through the first half.

GFA Cup final

Għajnsielem and Oratory Youths will meet in this season’s GFA Cup final after winning their respective semi-finals this week.

The Blacks needed extra-time to see off Kerċem Ajax 5-2.

Renan Telles gave Għajnsielem a tenth-minute lead but Gustavo Amadio pulled Kerċem level on 20 minutes.

Għajnsielem dominated proceedings in the second half and thought they had scored the winner through Ferdinando Apap on the hour. But the Ajax fought back and Amadio sent the match into extra-time when scoring from a free-kick on 89 minutes.

But in overtime Għajnsielem were superior, netting three times through Emiliano Lattes (91), Chris Camilleri (103) and substitute Kenneth Mercieca (120) to progress to the final.

The other semi-final, between Oratory Youths and Victoria Hotspurs, was short of scoring chances.

In fact the only goal of the game came eight minutes from time when Oratory’s Bartomeu Perello Palou fired the ball home to put his team in their second Cup final this season after they were beaten by Xewkija in the KO last month.