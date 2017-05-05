Football news

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has said the club’s fans are not racist despite Pescara’s Sulley Muntari being subjected to racial abuse. The Serie A club were absolved by the Lega Serie A for the racist chanting which prompted Muntari to leave the field during Sunday’s league clash with Pescara since only a minority had been heard making the chants.

Giuntoli says that the 10 people who made racial chants do not represent true Cagliari fans.

“Our people are not and have never been racist,” he said.

“I think it’s banal for me to have to remind people that. I’m sorry for what happened to Muntari, even if it is worth remembering that it really was by only a few individuals.”

Manzano makes CSL return

Spanish coach Gregorio Manzano announced his return to the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Thursday after signing a contract with Guizhou Zhicheng until the end of the current campaign.

Manzano, who was the CSL coach of the year in 2014 after leading Beijing Guoan to second place, issued a statement on his verified Twitter account confirming he was to replace Chinese coach Li Bing.

The 61-year-old previously led Mallorca to success in the 2004 King’s Cup before moving to China at the start of the 2014 season to take charge of Beijing Guoan.

Boro charged for players misconduct

Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City. Several Middlesbrough players reacted after referee Kevin Friend awarded a penalty for defender Marten de Roon’s challenge on Leroy Sane in the second half.

“It is alleged that in or around the 66th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said in a statement.

Middlesbrough have until today to respond to the charge.

Onana talks up Ajax chances

Andre Onana believes Ajax can beat anyone if they reproduce the performance which saw them blow away Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on Wednesday.

Bertrand Traore scored twice while Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes added further goals for a vibrant home side in a pulsating 4-1 victory at Amsterdam Arena.

The Cameroon goalkeepersaid: “The chance (of reaching the final) is 50/50. What we have to do is play like we did.

“It was a difficult game, we played very well, we did our best and we are happy right now. Lyon have good players, but what I know is if we play like we did we can beat anyone.”

Koeman dreams of Barca job

Everton manager Ronald Koeman dreams of coaching former club Barcelona but insists he is committed to the challenge of getting the Toffees into the Champions League first.

The former defender, who spent six years at the Nou Camp, has regularly been linked with a return to his old club after Luis Enrique said he was stepping down at the end of the season.

“Everyone knows that I am from Barca, they know my love for a club where I grew up as a player and as a person,” he said.

“In my life as a professional coach I have two dreams to fulfil. One, coach the selection of my country, Holland.

“My other wish, my other dream, is to one day coach Barca.”

EFL launches new digital platform

Overseas fans of most English Football League clubs will be able to watch live games next season on a new digital platform called iFollow.

The EFL says an estimated 270,000 fans of its clubs are based abroad, and iFollow will enable those supporters to watch their favourite team for a sum equivalent to £110 a season.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The new iFollow platform represents a potentially significant new revenue stream for clubs, while enabling enhanced engagement with existing fans now living abroad.”