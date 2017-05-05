Gold for Gran Cavalier Chardonnay

Delicata’s Gran Cavalier Chardonnay, 2016, DOK Malta Superior, won gold in Bordeaux, France, at the 2017 Challenge International du Vin – probably the longest running major international wine competition.

This is again excellent news for Delicata. It follows hot on the heels of the commendations for two other wines in Delicata’s Gran Cavalier flagship range, firstly by Europe’s largest wine magazine, Vinum, for the 2015 barrel-matured Syrah and also for the 2014 Merlot, at a gala dinner at one of Milan’s best two-star Michelin restaurants just weeks ago.

Delicata’s Gran Cavalier Chardonnay, Malta’s only gold-medallist at the 2017 Challenge International du Vin, is a Malta-grown Chardonnay, barrel-fermented in its own purposely-built cooled chai, with hints of brioche and buttercream in fine contrast with an invigorating zesty lime and pear drop palate. Rich, ripe and expertly recommended.