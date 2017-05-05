No Kremlin decision yet on extending oil output deal
The Kremlin said yesterday it had not yet decided whether Russia would extend an agreement with Opec and non-Opec countries on oil output cuts into the second half of the year.
“No decision has been made yet,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other non-Opec producers, has pledged to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017.
Under the deal, Russia pledged to reduce its average daily production gradually by 300,000 barrels to 10.947 million bpd, down from the October level of 11.247 million bpd.
Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday the country’s oil production on May 1 was 300,790bpd below the October level.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.