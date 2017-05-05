Advert
Friday, May 5, 2017

Reuters

No Kremlin decision yet on extending oil output deal

A worker checking the valve of an oil pipe at Rosneft oil field in Russia. Photo: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

The Kremlin said yesterday it had not yet decided whether Russia would extend an agreement with Opec and non-Opec countries on oil output cuts into the second half of the year.

“No decision has been made yet,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other non-Opec producers, has pledged to cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017.

Under the deal, Russia pledged to reduce its average daily production gradually by 300,000 barrels to 10.947 million bpd, down from the October level of 11.247 million bpd.

Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Wednesday the country’s oil production on May 1 was 300,790bpd below the October level.

