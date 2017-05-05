US Vogue editor Anna Wintour to be made a Dame

Anna Wintour pictured attending Milan Fashion Week in February.

American Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is to be made a Dame Commander by the Queen in recognition of her celebrated career in fashion journalism.

The 67-year-old, who was named in the New Year Honours diplomatic and overseas list, was editor of British Vogue between 1985 and 1987 before taking the helm of the US magazine in 1988.

Wintour, who is also artistic director of publisher Conde Nast, has since spent almost 30 years editing the American fashion bible.

The fashion guru, one of the industry's most recognisable faces, will be honoured during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today alongside a host of distinguished figures.

The former bishop of Liverpool, James Jones, will be knighted for his work with the families of the Hillsborough victims.

The 68-year-old, who is now assistant bishop in the Diocese of York, chaired the panel which negotiated the release of files related to the 1989 disaster.

The Times political cartoonist Peter Brookes, 73, will receive a CBE for services to the media and 50s rock'n'roll star Marty Wilde, 77, will be made an MBE.

Olympic gold medallists Matthew Langridge, Constantine Louloudis and George Nash will also receive MBEs for services to rowing after their success in the Rio games.

A police officer who risked his life during a shoot-out with a gang member in Tottenham, north London, in 2014, will also be recognised.

Martin Finney will receive the George Medal, the second-highest level recognition for bravery.