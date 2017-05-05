Marvel heroes unite in new mini-series

Sigourney Weaver, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Elodie Yung, Mike Colter and Finn Jones are among the cast of The Defenders.

Marvel fans are hopeful upcoming series The Defenders will make up for the disappointment of its predecessor following the release of a new trailer.

The mini-series will see Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter), Iron Fist (Finn Jones) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) team up against common enemy The Hand.

It comes following each character’s individual series including 13-parter Iron Fist, which widely disappointed fans and critics when it arrived on Netflix earlier this year.

The near two-and-a-half- minute trailer shows the foursome teaming up and includes an appearance from a new enemy, Sigourney Weaver’s Alexandra.

Fans welcomed the teaser on social media with several agreeing it showed more promise than Iron Fist.

@Harveyz wrote on Twitter: “The trailer for The Defenders is dope even if Iron Fist left a sour taste in my mouth. But I’m really looking forward to Punisher man!”

@youngduil tweeted: “Looks like Iron Fist is going to get his redemption with The Defenders.”

@Therocksfilms posted: “Un-ironically, the new #Defenders trailer looks amazing, really hope that this show will be a huge improvement over Iron Fist.” Dom Conlon wrote: “Defenders – good trailer, but Iron Fist and Luke Cage had good trailers. Hopefully it will have had proper attention given to it.”

The eight-part series is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on August 18.