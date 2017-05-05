Watch: The palace of cats (ARTE)
A feline army guards a St Petersburg museum
At the entrance to the Hermitage Museum, in St. Petersburg, many visitors are astonished to be welcomed by a gang of cats. More than fifty cats have taken up residence at the Hermitage where they are welcomed, fed and cared for.
