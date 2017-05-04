Advert
Thursday, May 4, 2017, 17:52

PM of Czech Republic shocked as resignation accepted before it was offered

The president of the Czech Republic has shocked the prime minister by accepting his resignation before he could formally submit it.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka arrived at Prague Castle, the seat of the presidency, on Thursday for consultations with the president.

It followed his decision to resign with his government over the business dealings of his finance minister.

Mr Sobotka had announced earlier in the day that he was planning to submit the resignation later in May.

But on arrival, President Milos Zeman said he was accepting Mr Sobotka's resignation.

He thanked him for his work and asked the government to remain in place until he appoints a new prime minister.

Visibly shaken, Mr Sobotka replied that the scene had been unnecessary, before the two left for private talks.

