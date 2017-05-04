North Korean media issues rare criticism of China over nuclear warnings

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

North Korea's state media has published rare criticism of China, saying Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme are undermining relations and worsening tensions.

China is the North's one and only major ally, but that didn't stop Pyongyang's official news agency from warning Beijing to think about the consequences of its actions as it discusses possible new sanctions with the US after repeated North Korean missile launches.

The North also accuses Beijing of hyping up damage caused by nuclear tests and claiming they pose a direct threat to China, adding that its weapons program is needed for quote the 'existence and development' of the country and can 'never be changed or shaken'.