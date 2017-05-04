Advert
Thursday, May 4, 2017, 07:24

North Korean media issues rare criticism of China over nuclear warnings

North Korea's state media has published rare criticism of China, saying Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear programme are undermining relations and worsening tensions. 

China is the North's one and only major ally, but that didn't stop Pyongyang's official news agency from warning Beijing to think about the consequences of its actions as it discusses possible new sanctions with the US after repeated North Korean missile launches.

The North also accuses Beijing of hyping up damage caused by nuclear tests and claiming they pose a direct threat to China, adding that its weapons program is needed for quote the 'existence and development' of the country and can 'never be changed or shaken'.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Czech PM announces government...

  2. Alitalia board starts bankruptcy proceedings

  3. Islamic State massacres dozens in...

  4. EU trying to influence British election,...

  5. Watch: 'No blank Brexit cheque,' EU...

  6. Le Pen says euro a deadweight, capital...

  7. North Korea says American was detained...

  8. Facebook to hire 3,000 extra staff to...

  9. Islamic State claims responsibility for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed