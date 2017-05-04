Micallef prevails in tight Challenge

JJ Micallef kept hold of his nerves to beat Andy Borg in a three-hold play-off for the two-day Holland & Barrett Scratch Challenge title, held recently at the golf course in Marsa.

The tournament, hosted by the Royal Malta Golf Club, was a hotly-contested event over 36 holes. In the end, however, it was all down to Micallef and Borg as they returned a tied score of 139.

In the play-off, Micallef sunk a superb birdie to beat Borg’s par 4 by one shot.

“This was a fitting finale to settle the outcome in the play-off, contested by two fine players who could hardly be separated for so long in the final round,” Stefan Borg Manduca, Holland & Barrett managing director, said.

Meanwhile, Nicky Beck also played an outstanding tournament to finish third in the overall classification on 145.

Club captain Dave Allsopp presented the trophies to the winner and runner-up along with Borg Manduca. The Kinnaird Trophy for best net score went to Slava Gulin – 135.