Galea, Seguna land titles

Margaret Seguna won her first National Duathlon Championship in Mtarfa last weekend. Photo: Wally Galea

Keith Galea and Margaret Seguna were the winners of the 2017 Eurosport National Duathlon Championships held in Mtarfa last weekend.

For Galea this was his fifth success in these championships and the fourth in a row while Seguna bagged her first ever national crown.

The Triathlon Malta hosted the event in the challenging Mtarfa route which saw participants running the first 8K through Mtarfa, Rabat and Mdina before embarking on a 27km cycling leg and finishing off with a short but gruesome 4km run.

In the male category, Keith Galea, of Birkirkara SJ, made his intentions clear right from the outset as he set a high pace in the opening leg with Pembroke trio Shaun Galea, David Agius Lia and Brian Magri together with Spaniard Andres Bernal hot on his heels.

The leading quintet entered Transition One together, with more than a minute over the chasing group.

During the cycling segment, Galea pushed hard to open a gap and managed to enter Transition Two with an 18-second lead that he managed to preserve until the finish line to complete the race in one hour, 26 minutes and 44 seconds. Shaun Galea was second ahead of Bernal.

In the female race, the battle was mainly between Hannah Pace, of Pembroke Athleta, and Seguna of Mellieħa AC, who were both vying for their first ever national title.

Seguna’s strengths were on the two runs while Pace registered the fastest bike segment, but finally it was Seguna who came out victorious in one hour 36 minutes and 45 seconds.

Pace was forced to settle for second place with Michelle Vella Wood taking third place.

Shaun Galea topped the U-20 category while Neil Markham won the U-23 section. In the Masters category, the winners were David Agius Lia (O-35), David Cushing (O-40), David Galea (O-45), Brian Magri (O-50), while Suzanne Farrugia was first female Over 55.

During the event, the MTF, through its Malta Youth Triathlon Academy, organised a series of four races for kids and youths immediately after. These were very well attended with 40 athletes, aged between six and 15 years, taking part.

Cyprian Dalli, president of Triathlon Malta expressed his satisfaction at the excellent organisation of these championships.

“It was the perfect start for the multisport season, with many athletes of all ages, parents, coaches, administrators, volunteers and helpers coming together for the love of sports,” he said.

“This augurs well for our endeavours for the rest of the season and for the years to come.”

More information about triathlon in Malta can be found on www.triathlonmalta.org.