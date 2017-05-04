Fina dominate competition

Team Fina (left to right) Justin Caruana Scicluna, Kenneth Arpa, Sue Abela, Matthew Magro and Mark Muscat.

Team Fina continue to dominate the MSV Life National League after opening an 11-point lead over reigning champions okmalta.com with Ramis third and chased by Turu’s Knights.

Fina are the most decorated team in the local scene, having won 22 of the last 39 championships.

This includes a unique streak of 13 successive titles. No other team comes close to their distinguished records which also include an unprecedented team game high of 1,011 points, set in 2015.

Team Fina boast a fine mix of experienced bowlers and upcoming talent.

Stalwart Sue Abela remains the star player but she is ably assisted by the experience of Kenneth Arpa and Justin Caruana Scicluna, the latter being the reigning national champion.

Mark Muscat and Matthew Magro both present improving talent and provide a boost to the team.

Meanwhile, the tussle in midtable is evolving into a close fight between four teams – Yobetit, Royal Shock, XS and Supreme. Some direct clashes over the next few weeks could be crucial for the final positions.