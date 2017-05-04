Mgr John B. Gauci, cathedral archdeacon (21-2-1938 – 29-4-2017)

Fr Geoffrey Attard, Victoria, Gozo, writes:

As the cathedral parish in Gozo was commemorating the 61st anniversary since the artistic statue of the Assumption was donated to its parish church , the news of the passing of Mgr John Bosco Gauci, archdeacon of the Gozo cathedral church and ex-vicar general of the diocese, was published on the diocese’s What’s Up.

It seemed as if the Blessed Virgin Mary had opened her arms and called one of her most beloved sons on a special commemorative day.

I last spoke to Mgr Gauci on Easter Sunday when I visited him at his own home in Sabina Square, Victoria.

Next to him was his dedicated friend for many years, Maria Zammit, who cared for him in the best of ways as he went through a relatively long period of illness which he bore with great courage.

Although burdened with affliction and limited to his wheelchair, we managed to have a short, lively conversation during which I recalled the hilarious time we had when he was my canon law lecturer at the Sacred Heart Seminary. Mgr Gauci was one of my favourite lecturers in the seminary due to his affable character and sense of humour. I remember how I used to look forward to his lessons; he was in many ways a paternal figure.

Dun Ġwann, as he was affectionately known, lectured in liturgy and canon law at our diocesan seminary for more than 40 years.

During his time as archdeacon of the cathedral chapter, he reinvigorated the chapter and served the cathedral church of Gozo with zeal and vigour.

He also served the diocese as vicar general for many years. He was practically the late Bishop Cauchi’s right-hand man for decades.

Mgr Gauci was always ready to give a good counsel and was truly approachable; his life revolved around the Diocesan Curia, the cathedral church, the Sabina church of Perpetual Adoration and his house across the square.

The eucharist played a central role in his spiritual life, as his publications can attest.

I will always remember him as the priest with a smile who was ready to listen and give advice. I extend my sympathies to his brother Mgr Ġużeppi Gauci, his sisters Tarċisja and Nazzarena and his many nephews and nieces among whom I would like to mention his three nephews in the Church, Mgr. Dr Joseph Vella Gauci, Rev. Victor Vella and Rev. John Mejlak.

May the Lord grant him eternal rest.