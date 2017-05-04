Magistrate Joe Cassar

Judge Lawrence Quintano writes:

I cannot believe that this quiet, well-cultured man is no more.

I expected a reply from him to my last SMS only to discover that the Lord had called this worthy man. Dr Cassar was an unassuming man who gave his all to serve his country in the best possible manner. While working with him in the Permanent Commission Against Corruption, I realised what an intelligent, analytical person he was. And though he favoured restraint and calm, he was a deeply sensitive person.

He felt angry when persons were exploited and lost his composure when he realised how unscrupulous certain persons could be. One could never imagine him doing harm to any person.

He was happiest when discussing Italian literature with us or when he managed to discover an author from Eastern Europe.

He brought all his analytical powers to the commission. He never made any fuss but one had to consider all the points he raised as they were telling ones.

I never imagined that my last SMSs to him were those sent on Monday and Tuesday. The commission has lost a polite, intelligent member and what an honest person he was.